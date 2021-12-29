OAKLAND (BCN) — Two people were shot Tuesday evening in Oakland and one of those shootings was at a homeless encampment, police said Wednesday.
Both occurred just after 6 p.m. with one in West Oakland and the other in East Oakland, about two blocks from Greenleaf Elementary School.
The homeless encampment is located at Wood Street and West Grand Avenue where an Oakland adult suffered a wound that was not life-threatening, according to police. The victim was taken to a hospital.
The other shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Seminary Avenue, near East 17th Street. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
