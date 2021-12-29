SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — Performances at San Francisco’s Club Fugazi have been canceled after a breakthrough case of COVID-19 was detected among the cast and crew of the club’s premiere show, “Dear San Francisco: A High-Flying Love Story.”

The case was detected despite testing, vaccine, and other health and safety protocols, club officials said.

In order to limit further spread of the virus, the club, located at 678 Green St. has canceled all performance through Friday. Shows are anticipated to return next Friday, Jan. 7.

People who have tickets for canceled shows will be contacted by Club Fugazi in the coming days and will be offered refunds or exchanges, club officials said.

Club Fugazi is the former home of the city’s longest-running musical revue Beach Blanket Babylon, which ended two years ago after a 45-year run.

The Theatre Rhinoceros and the Oasis in San Francisco have also canceled their New Year’s Eve events.

The cancellations was the latest in a string of events that have been called off and businesses that have been closed due to the rising number of COVID cases attributed to the omicron variant.

On Tuesday, San Francisco city officials announced that the New Year’s Eve fireworks show at the San Francisco Ferry Building was canceled because of the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases.

The decision to cancel the show for the second year in a row was made after closely monitoring local health indicators and impacted public safety staffing levels, according to a press release.

Moby Dick, one of the oldest gay bars in San Francisco’s Castro District, announced it will close its doors until January 1st earlier this week.

The Chapel in SF’s Mission also closed down, canceling a multi-night residency by popular garage-rock hero Ty Segall that was scheduled to conclude with a New Year’s Eve concert. The venue’s next scheduled show is January 8th.

The New Parkway Theater in Oakland is also cancelling shows on Friday. The UC Theatre in Berkeley has also canceled it’s planned New Year’s Eve show with metal band High on Fire.

Other Bay Area venues that have put a pause on live events include Eli’s Mile High Club and the New Parish in Oakland.

However, other major events are proceeding as scheduled. Concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment is hosting a residency by Bay Area electronic artist Tycho at the Independent and a much larger event with popular Chicago house DJ Kaskade at the Bill Graham Civic Center. All of Another Planet Entertainment’s events require both proof of vaccination and masking.