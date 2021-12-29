BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Officials from Alameda and Marin counties announced Wednesday that they are requiring everyone to wear masks in indoor public settings in order to stem off the surge of COVID-19 cases across the country due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

The mandates, which follow recommendations from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in both counties. The mandates apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

“We have learned that Omicron can spread even among the vaccinated and those who had prior COVID infection,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County Health Officer, in a press release. “Masks work and are a critical layer of safety for everyone this winter.”

The highly transmissible Omicron variant recently spread quickly in both counties. Alameda County noted that its daily case rate is 18.7 per 100,000 residents and rising. Marin County noted that since the first case of the Omicron variant was discovered on Dec. 17, average daily COVID-19 case counts tripled – 338 new cases on Dec. 28 alone.

“When we see numbers like this, it’s time to respond,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer, in a press release. “The mask exemption for certain settings was a pre-Omicron policy. This variant behaves differently, and the risk of infection in a room full of vaccinated people who are unmasked is much higher now.”

Marin County noted that while COVID cases are increasing, the hospitalizations for COVID patients remain stable. Officials said the low rate is due to 92.1% of Marin’s population aged 5 and over is vaccinated.

Marin’s mask mandate is expected to last until Jan. 15 of next year. Alameda County did not provide an expiration date for its mandate.

Both counties recommended residents get vaccinated and boosted. They also suggested locals stay home if positive, symptomatic, or unvaccinated/not boosted and exposed, and for those to get tested if exposed, symptomatic, and before and after gathering and traveling.

“Omicron may be more transmissible, but we have the tools to prevent infection,” said Moss. “Because even a mild infection in a vaccinated person may be passed on to someone who could become hospitalized, we must take every precaution this winter.”