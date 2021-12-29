BERKELEY (CBS SF) — An elderly woman was hospitalized after being struck in a Berkeley intersection and officers arrested a suspected hit-and-run driver, police said Wednesday.

The collision happened Tuesday at about 11:29 a.m. at the intersection of Gilman and Tenth streets. Berkeley police said an 83-year-old woman was crossing Gilman when a vehicale making a left turn from Tenth to Gilman struck the woman in the crosswalk, knocking her to the ground.

Medics arrived quickly and the woman was taken to a local trauma hospital with unknown injuries.

Police obtained video footage of the collision captured by a vehicle approaching the intersection and witnesses provided a description of the vehicle to investigators which was broadcast to other officers in the area.

Minutes later, a Parking Enforcement Officer (PEO) spotted the suspect’s vehicle driving on University Avenue. The PEO followed it until it parked in the off-street lot of a hotel on the 1700 block of University Avenue and reported this to officers in the area.

When officers arrived, the driver had already left the vehicle but officers tracked down after reviewing the hotel’s video surveillance. Officers found the suspect hiding in one of the hotel rooms and arrested him without incident, police said.

Police did not identify the suspect, a 58-year-old Berkeley man.

On Wednesday, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged the suspect with hit-and-run causing injury, driving while unlicensed, and revocation of parole.