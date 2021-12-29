SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A southbound Caltrain heading towards San Jose and Gilroy collided with a vehicle on the tracks in San Francisco on Wednesday evening, according to Caltrain.
The collision, which occurred on 16th Street and Owens streets at 5:16 p.m., left the vehicle upright, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department.
Caltrain representative Dan Lieberman said the vehicle occupant declined emergency care.
Train passengers can expect delays as the San Francisco Police Department and Caltrain track maintenance crews are on the scene. Caltrain stated that an investigation of the incident, along with a track inspection, will follow.
Both tracks have reopened as of 6:11 p.m.
