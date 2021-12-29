AKLAND (BCN) — Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that left two adults hospitalized in critical condition, According to authorities.
Police dispatchers received a call just before 12:30 a.m. from someone reporting the shooting in the 9700 block of D Street north of 98th Avenue in East Oakland.
Responding officers arrived and found two adults with gunshot wounds, according to police. Both victims were taken to a hospital and were in critical condition, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call the Police Department's felony assault section at (510) 238-3426.
