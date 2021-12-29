OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries Wednesday night after a tree fell onto a car in the Shepherd Canyon neighborhood, according to authorities.
The Oakland firefighters Twitter account posted about the incident shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, saying that Shepherd Canyon Road was closed at Shelterwood Drive until further notice after the tree fell on the vehicle.
Fire crews remain on the scene.