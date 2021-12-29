COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
Filed Under:Fallen Tree, Injury, Oakland, Oakland Fire Department, Oakland news

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries Wednesday night after a tree fell onto a car in the Shepherd Canyon neighborhood, according to authorities.

The Oakland firefighters Twitter account posted about the incident shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, saying that Shepherd Canyon Road was closed at Shelterwood Drive until further notice after the tree fell on the vehicle.

Firefighters said the roadway is currently blocked. One person transported with minor injuries.

Fire crews remain on the scene.