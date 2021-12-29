NAPA (CBS SF) — The Napa County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday confirmed the identity of a female body found in the Napa River last week as Crystal Lea McCarthy, a 37-year-old woman reported missing earlier this month.
McCarthy was reported missing on Dec. 14. The Napa County Sheriff's Deputy first found her body on Dec. 23 near the Third Street Bridge.
The coroner's office stated the cause of death is pending, and the results will not be released until several weeks from now.
The Napa Police Department will continue to investigate McCarthy's disappearance and death. Police urge anyone with more information to contact Detective Brandt Keown at (707) 257-9592.
