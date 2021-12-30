OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two people were arrested for a fatal shooting that followed an attempted armed robbery near Oakland’s Lake Merritt last month, police said Thursday.
On November 11 at about 12:30 a.m., 22-year-old Oakland resident Devani AlemanSanchez was shot during an attempted robbery on the 1400 block of Lakeshore Ave. She was taken to the hospital in grave condition and died of her injuries two days later.
Oakland police officers arrested 33-year-old Stockton resident Lashawn Price and 32-year-old Crockett resident Torrin Dupclay for their roles in the homicide. On Wednesday, the Alameda County District Attorney charged Price with murder, and on Thursday also charged Dupclay with murder.
The shooting of AlemanSanchez last month was one of three shootings in Oakland within the span of 12 hours. As of this week, Oakland has seen at least 134 homicides, the most in 15 years.