SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — There’s a big demand for COVID tests across the Bay Area.

“This being my third facility of the day, trying to get a test,” said Jason Park, who didn’t have an appointment. “I literally just begged for 20 minutes to get a test.”

Even money couldn’t buy him one at the Alemany Farmers Market test site in San Francisco.

“I offered to pay for a test. I just got rejected,” Park said.

Park needed a negative test to go back to his job. No test, no work.

“This is infuriating because it’s my third facility. I literally have been doing a testing facility hunt all day long. All day, that’s my day and I have no car so it’s bus and foot,” Park added.

Workers outside the Alemany Farmers Market test site kept turning back car after car Thursday evening. They had already reached the walk-in capacity for the day.

“Frustrating that I can’t really get it. Wish there was just more availability,” said Wang Lei.

Lei wanted to get tested before going to a New Year Eve party.

“It’s definitely a discussion my girlfriend and I are having right now as we speak. We’re trying to debate whether to even go. We bought these tickets a while back,” Lei said.

The high demand is driven by people going to or returning from their holiday trips. Others are gathering on New Year Eve.

“The cases are getting so high up in San Francisco. You want to be careful, especially if you want to ring in the new year with the family,” said Ayleen Vasquez, who got an appointment and was tested Thursday.