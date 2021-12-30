TRACY (BCN) — Two horses got loose near Tracy earlier this week and a vehicle hit and killed one of them, and San Joaquin County authorities are now seeking the owner of the animals.
The horses were reported loose late Monday night in the area of Bethany and Naglee roads north of Tracy, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.
One horse died in the collision with the vehicle, while the second was secured without injury.
Sheriff’s officials posted a photo of the animal and are asking anyone who recognizes it to call Sgt. Manner with the county Animal Services Division at (209) 953-6070.