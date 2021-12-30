BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A man who allegedly threatened another person in Berkeley was stopped for suspicion of DUI and found to have had a loaded gun in his possession, police said Thursday.

The incidents happened in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Berkeley police said at 1:44 a.m., officers responded after a person reported being approached by a suspect in the parking lot of a business on the 800 block of Potter Street.

The suspect had his hands near his waistband and demanded the person come over to him. The victim, concerned the suspect was armed with a weapon, ran from the suspect and called police.

The victim pointed out the suspect to arriving officers and the suspect started to drive away in a vehicle that had noticeable front-end damage as though it had been in a recent collision, police said.

When officers stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, they noticed several signs of intoxication. A search of the suspect’s vehicle turned up a loaded handgun hidden underneath the front seat and with its serial number scratched off, police said.

Following a series of sobriety tests, the unidentified suspect – a 43-year-old Vallejo man – was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, among other offenses.

On Wednesday, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged him with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a loaded firearm, driving under the influence, and driving under the influence with a BAC over 0.08% as well as a criminal enhancement for refusing a chemical test.