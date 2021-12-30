REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A 26-year-old man had his first court hearing on attempted murder charges for a shooting that injured two people at Red Morton Park in Redwood City in July, San Mateo County prosecutors said Thursday.

Antonio Rios Sayegrios, a Redwood City resident and alleged Norteno gang member, is accused of being involved in the July 29 shooting but did not enter a plea at Wednesday’s hearing since he was not brought to court due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

A man had gone to the park with his girlfriend, their 2-week-old baby and his brother and were apparently wearing colors associated with the Sureno gang. Sayegrios and another person allegedly pulled up in his car and, after an argument, Sayegrios assaulted one of the victims and his accomplice shot him in the shoulder, prosecutors said.

The first victim’s brother tried to run away and the two suspects got back into their car, drove after him and opened fire, striking him once in the thigh. Both victims survived their injuries, prosecutors said.

A portion of the attack was captured on surveillance video footage and Sayegrios was eventually arrested. His arraignment was continued to Jan. 4 and he remains in custody on $10 million bail, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

