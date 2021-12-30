SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A 25-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening when a fire erupted inside a homeless encampment located in the rear of a commercial building in Sunnyvale.
The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said officers responded to reports of the fire at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of San Geronimo Way.READ MORE: Clearing Skies Aid Crews Searching For Missing Tahoe Skier
Upon arrival, the officers found a fully involved homeless encampment with two residents attempting to extinguish the flames.READ MORE: Rodeo Neighborhood Told To Shelter In Place Due To Police Activity
After the fire was extinguished, a search located the body of the woman. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner was attempting to identify the woman and notify her next of kin.
Arson investigators and detectives responded to the scene. A cause was still being determined.MORE NEWS: 49ers Take Playoff Hopes Into Home Finale Vs. Texans
Anyone with additional information was encouraged to contact Detective Kakis at 408-730-7100.