RODEO (CBS SF) – Residents in a neighborhood in the Contra Costa County community of Rodeo were told to shelter in place on Thursday due to police activity in the area.
Around 10:50 a.m., the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office told residents in the area of Harris Avenue and surrounding streets to stay in their homes and lock all windows and doors.
According to map released by the sheriff’s office, the affected area is bordered by Second Street to the north, Lake Avenue to the east, Rodeo Hills Elementary to the south and Regatta Point to the west.

No further details about the police activity were immediately available.
Residents are urged not to call 911 unless to report a life-threatening emergency. Suspicious activity can be reported to the sheriff's office at 925-646-2441.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.