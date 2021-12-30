STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones announced his retirement Thursday after 29 years with the department, including nine years as the chief.
Jones, who began as a Stockton police officer trainee in 1993 before working his way up the ranks to being appointed the city's 49th police chief in 2012, is retiring effective Thursday.
In the announcement, department representatives wrote, "Chief Jones has been an outstanding and focused leader who has guided the Stockton Police Department through countless challenges. He is well-respected and an example to all staff within the Police Department and City of Stockton."
No information was immediately available about who will be the next chief.
