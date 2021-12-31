FREMONT (CBS SF) — No one was injured in a one-alarm house fire Friday evening in Fremont’s Warm Springs district.
A spokesperson for the Fremont fire department said firefighters responded to the fire at approximately 8:05 p.m. in the area of Ponca Court and Parkmeadow Drive.
The fire was located mainly in the attic of the two-story residence, causing significant damage to the second floor. The flames were contained to the residence and did not spread to neighboring homes.
There were no reports of injuries to residents or firefighters. A dog suffered minor injuries. It was treated at the scene by firefighters and transported to a local veterinary hospital by the homeowners.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
