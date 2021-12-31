EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — A police pursuit which began in Contra Costa County, raced through the San Francisco Bay Area freeways at speeds up to 120 mph, ended with a suspect taken into custody at gunpoint after attempting to elude arrest by jumping into the San Francisco Bay near the Chevy’s in Emeryville.

The pursuit and arrest was captured on video by a CHP aerial unit. Watch the video below

According to the CHP, the pursuit began before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle, with 2 suspects inside, took off at high speed on westbound Highway 4 near Martinez when the CHP aerial unit joined the pursuit.

After exiting the freeway near the Carquinez Bridge, the suspect vehicle stopped and a passenger attempted to hide a backpack bag with an AR-15 rifle in the roadside bushes on San Pablo Ave.

The pursuit then traveled onto westbound Highway 80 where a spike strip was deployed near Gilman. With sparks and tire debris flying off the vehicle, the suspects exited onto Powell Ave. in Emeryville.

They abandoned their vehicle and a foot pursuit ensued. One suspect was arrested in an office building parking lot while the other made a dash for the water.

After a 25-minute search, the second suspect was discovered in the water under a dock and also arrested.

No information was immediately available and what triggered the pursuit and what charges the suspects were facing.