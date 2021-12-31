EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — A police pursuit which began in Contra Costa County, raced through the San Francisco Bay Area freeways at speeds up to 120 mph, ended with a suspect taken into custody at gunpoint after attempting to elude arrest by jumping into the San Francisco Bay near the Chevy’s in Emeryville.
The pursuit and arrest was captured on video by a CHP aerial unit. Watch the video belowREAD MORE: 2 Arrested For Slaying On Crime-Ridden Oakland Cul-De-Sac Next To Lake Merritt
According to the CHP, the pursuit began before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle, with 2 suspects inside, took off at high speed on westbound Highway 4 near Martinez when the CHP aerial unit joined the pursuit.
After exiting the freeway near the Carquinez Bridge, the suspect vehicle stopped and a passenger attempted to hide a backpack bag with an AR-15 rifle in the roadside bushes on San Pablo Ave.READ MORE: Santa Rosa Police Search For Mom Who Abandoned Infant While Trying To Elude DUI Stop
The pursuit then traveled onto westbound Highway 80 where a spike strip was deployed near Gilman. With sparks and tire debris flying off the vehicle, the suspects exited onto Powell Ave. in Emeryville.
They abandoned their vehicle and a foot pursuit ensued. One suspect was arrested in an office building parking lot while the other made a dash for the water.
After a 25-minute search, the second suspect was discovered in the water under a dock and also arrested.MORE NEWS: SF Japantown Staple Open Since 1906 to Close Its Doors in the New Year
No information was immediately available and what triggered the pursuit and what charges the suspects were facing.