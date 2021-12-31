KING CITY, Monterey County (BCN) — Two people are in custody and more are still at large in connection with a double homicide in King City last weekend, police said.

At 1:22 p.m. last Sunday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Sussex Way and Wellington Avenue and arrived to find the two victims, who have since been identified as Carlos Lopez Sanchez, 20, and Selena Gonzalez Godoy, 18, both King City residents.

Investigators identified a gray 2006 GMC Yukon that had arrived in the area, and suspects got out and confronted the victims, then got back into the vehicle and fled.

Eilzar Ayron Arellano, 19, of King City, and Raul Omar Lucas, 20, of Salinas, were identified as suspects in the murder and detectives obtained arrest warrants for them and search warrants for locations in King City and Salinas, police said.

On Monday, authorities served the search warrants, found illegal firearms and arrested Rocio Villa Vasquez Martinez, a 28-year-old Salinas woman, on suspicion of possession of the illegal weapons and child endangerment.

Then on Wednesday, authorities found Omar Lucas and took him into custody in Salinas. He was booked into Monterey County Jail on suspicion of two counts of murder, according to police.

Ayron Arellano remains at large and King City police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call (831) 755-5111. Police said two additional people may have been involved in the killing and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Sgt. Joshue Partida at (831) 386-5988 or jpartida@kingcity.com, or to call a tip line at 1 (800) 78-CRIME.

