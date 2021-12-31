SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Cold coastal flooding could occur throughout the Bay Area on Saturday through Monday as the region’s highest tides of the year will hit the coastline, according to the National Weather Service.

These tides are referred to as the King Tides, which occur when the Earth, moon and sun come into alignment to reach the ocean’s strongest astronomical tides.

Historically, these tides have flooded low-lying areas like parks and roads along the San Francisco Bay shoreline and specific points along the Pacific coast, like Elkhorn Slough.

The weather service lists minor risks of coastal flooding along the North Bay, East Bay, South Bay, Peninsula and Central Coast.

The weather service also predicts the tide to peak on Sunday at 7.21 feet at 10:11 a.m., though all three days will reach tidal heights above 7 feet.

Beachgoers, mariners and other community members are encouraged by the weather service to check in on local tide levels before approaching the water, as levels can rapidly change during this time.

Drivers should also proceed with caution in flooded areas and not drive through water of unknown depth.

Residents can keep up to date on local tidal forecasts at tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov.

