SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 34-year-old Santa Rosa mother was wanted by police early Friday after she allegedly sped away from a DUI stop, finally abandoning her vehicle with her 18-month-old infant child still strapped inside and fled on foot.

Santa Rosa police said Melissa Doyle faces felony child endangerment and evading arrest.

According to investigators, officers were dispatched at 1:20 a.m. to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Madrus Rose St. and Winterhaven Ave.

An area resident called 911 reporting that an unknown person was parked at the location in a white minivan playing loud music. Upon arrival, an officer located the minivan parked along the curb.

He attempted to contact Doyle, who was sitting in the front driver seat and appeared to be sleeping. Once she awoke, Doyle refused to comply and roll down her window. The officer saw a small infant strapped into a rear car seat.

Doyle allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and quickly started her vehicle before speeding away westbound out of the area.

The officer ran back to her patrol vehicle and began searching for the minivan, which had evaded quickly through several residential streets.

Additional officers responded to the area to assist in locating the vehicle. Approximately 10 minutes after fleeing from the initial contact, officers located Doyle’s minivan parked several blocks away in the area of Summercreek Dr.

Doyle had fled on foot in an unknown direction and abandoned her small child who was still strapped inside the rear car seat.

Officers quickly gained entry into the vehicle and took custody of the infant, who was very cold, crying and had no warm clothing on. Medical personnel were summoned to the scene and the infant was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. Upon being medically cleared, the infant was released into the care of an immediate family member.

Through the investigation, Doyle was identified as the driver of the minivan and mother of the small child. Evidence of alcohol consumption was also located inside the vehicle.

Santa Rosa police were continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information leading to Melissa Doyle’s arrest is encouraged to contact SRPD at (707) 528-5222.