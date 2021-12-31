CONCORD (CBS SF) – Dozens of police officers swarmed into Concord’s Sunvalley Mall on New Year’s Eve after a shooting left at least one man wounded, with a hunt for the gunman underway.

Concord Police tweeted around 4:45 p.m. that the mall is in lockdown. Officers said there does not appear to be any threat to the public at this time.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

🚨POLICE ACTIVITY 🚨 Shooting Investigation at Sunvalley Mall Please be aware that CPD is currently investigating a shooting at Sunvalley Mall. The mall is on lockdown. Currently, there does not appear to be any threat to the public. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LjMz4U5uDO — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) January 1, 2022

Video provided to KPIX 5 showed at least one person was loaded onto an ambulance. One witness said gunshots rang out and people began running from the mall and they saw one person on the ground bleeding.

“There were gunshots. Everybody started running out,” said an eyewitness named Mike, who did not give his last name.

“There was a body. He was bleeding a lot from his left side. There are a lot of police in there,” he went on to say.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.