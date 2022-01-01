ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Just moments after the clock ticked down to 2022, a baby girl was welcomed into the world at Kaiser Permanente’s Antioch Medical Center.
The infant was born at 12:01 a.m. and was the front runner for the Bay Area’s first born of 2022, but according to Kaiser officials it was a close race this year.
There were several other babies born in the region during the first hour of 2022, including the following:
- At 12:20 a.m., at Kaiser Permanente’s Santa Clara Medical Center, a boy to a San Jose family
- At 12:32 a.m., at Kaiser Permanente’s San Leandro Medical Center
- At 12:39 a.m., at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, a girl to a San Jose family
- At 12:45 a.m., at Kaiser Permanente’s Santa Rosa Medical Center
- At 1:14 a.m., at Alameda Health System’s Highland Hospital boy born to an Oakland family.