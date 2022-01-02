PLEASANT HILL (BCN/CBS SF) — A combined bomb squad and police response in Pleasant Hill shut down gas pumps at a local service station late Saturday after two people were found with an explosive device in their car.

Officers on the graveyard shift arrested two suspects after finding the device in a car at a Chevron station at 1705 Contra Costa Boulevard.

“It’s not safe to drive around with a homemade explosive device in your car and it’s definitely not ideal to stop at a gas station,” a post on the Pleasant Hill Police Department Facebook page read.

The Walnut Creek police bomb squad responded and rendered the device safe, according to Pleasant Hill police.

“Making and possessing explosive devices is not safe,” police said in the Facebook post. “It puts the fabricator and the entire community at risk.”

The suspects were charged with possession of destructive devices or explosives.

Last week, Pleasant Hill police arrested a suspect for allegedly setting off illegal fireworks at an ARCO gas in the area of Pleasant Hill Road and Devon Avenue.

The explosion, about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 28, caused moderate damage to a vehicle. The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was booked into jail on suspicion of multiple offenses, police said. No injuries were reported.

