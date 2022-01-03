SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are at the scene of a shooting near the city’s Rosemary Gardens neighborhood Monday night that left two people injured, according to authorities.

The shooting happened on the 1300 block of N. 1st Street in San Jose, not far from I-880 and Mineta San Jose International Airport. Police arrived and found One male and one female victim.

The San Jose Police Department Media Relations Twitter account posted about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. The time of the call was shortly after 6 p.m.

Units are currently at the scene of a double shooting in the 1300 block of N. 1st St. One male and one female victim. Unknown suspect or motive. Please avoid the area while we conduct this investigation. TOC 6:04 PM pic.twitter.com/7R6FDJudZe — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 4, 2022

Police said the two victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the suspect and motive are currently unknown.