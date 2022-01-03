GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) — Authorities in Sonoma County on Monday identified a suspect they’re searching for in connection with a Guerneville bank robbery that happened last week.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for 33-year-old transient Bradley Bennett, who is suspected of robbing the bank on Friday, December 31.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher received a 911 call at approximately 12:30 p.m. last Friday reporting that a bank on the 16000 block of Main Street in Guerneville had robbed.

Authorities said the suspect approached a teller, handed him a note, demanded money, and alluded he had a weapon. The teller gave him an undisclosed sum of cash. The suspect then walked out of the bank and left the area on a bicycle.

The sheriff’s office said it was unknown if the suspect was actually armed, as he did not show or use a weapon. There were no injuries during the robbery.

Deputies quickly identified the suspect as Bennett, who is a White male, approximately 5’10” tall and weighing 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives are investigating the case and actively searching for Bennett. Authorities are asking for the community’s assistance in finding the suspect. Anyone who sees Bennett or knows where he is should call 911 or the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 707-565-2121. Refer to case number 211231-005