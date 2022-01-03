COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
RICHMOND (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision early Monday in Richmond between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The CHP responded to a 3:21 a.m. report of a vehicle vs. a pedestrian near the intersection of Barrett Avenue and 12th Street.

According to the CHP traffic website, the coroner was called to the scene at 3:55 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

