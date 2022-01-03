OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — The Webster Tube, which carries one-way traffic from Oakland to Alameda, will be closed for maintenance overnight for two days this week, Caltans officials said.
The tube will be open during the daytime, but will close down from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Changeable message and directional signs will assist motorists traveling in the area.
The closure will be postponed if it rains, according to Caltrans.
The Posey Tube, which carries traffic one-way from Alameda to Oakland, will remain open.
