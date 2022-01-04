SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking the public for help in a shooting and homicide case that occurred on Monday, which is the city’s first homicide case of the year.
Police said the incident took place on the 100 block of Brannan Street, and the victim is an adult male.
Anyone with more information can call the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444. Callers can remain anonymous.
