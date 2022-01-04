OAKLAND (CBS SF) — All lanes on the westbound I-580 connector ramp to I-80 in Oakland have reopened Tuesday night following a closure due to a freeway shooting investigation and crash, according to CHP.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the connector was shut down while authorities investigated a shooting that happened around 4:30 p.m. One person has been hospitalized.
A Sigalert was issued at 5:01 p.m with a hard closure of the connector ordered as the investigation continued.
At about 7:43, the connector was finally reopened, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The duration of the incident was two hours and 43 minutes. Drivers are advised to expect residual delays.
This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.