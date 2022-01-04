OAKLAND (BCN) — Oakland resident and reigning “Jeopardy!” game show champ Amy Schneider was robbed Sunday, she said in a recent Twitter post.

A gunman and another person robbed Schneider just after 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Lenox Avenue in Oakland’s Adams Point neighborhood, near Lake Merritt, according to police.

“I’m fine,” Schneider said following the robbery, but the robbers took her phone, credit cards and ID and she said she”couldn’t really sleep last night.”

Schneider has won 24 games on Jeopardy, fourth highest among all contestants. She’s also fourth in highest winnings during regular season play and fifth in all-time winnings with $897,600.

Schneider is an engineering manager, according to Jeopardy. She has about 50,900 followers on Twitter.

Police said Schneider was approached by the two robbers, who demanded her property. Schneider complied and the robbers ran off. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Schneider describes herself as transgender woman, which drew the attention of LGBTQ advocates GLAAD.

Amy Schneider’s incredible run on Jeopardy! allows families all over the country to get to know her as someone who is great at word puzzles, has in-depth knowledge on a range of topics, and who also happens to be a transgender woman,” said Nick Adams, GLAAD’s director of transgender representation.

“Amy is using her history-making appearances and new platform to raise awareness of transgender issues and share a bit of her personal story too,” Adams said.

The website thejeopardyfan.com said that Schneider will likely reach $1 million in earnings this week if she fares well.

