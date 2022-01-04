OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Oakland Police succeeded in arresting a suspect in the second homicide of 2022 – a fatal shooting Monday evening in downtown Oakland.
Officers were sent shortly before 6:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Webster Street following a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers located an Oakland man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
The man was taken to a hospital in grave condition Monday and died early Tuesday morning, police said. He is the second homicide victim this year in Oakland.
Police arrested the suspect not long afterwards.
The name of the man who died won’t be released until his family is told. Police also haven’t released the name of the suspect arrested in the case.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to please call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821.
