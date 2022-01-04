BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) on Tuesday announce it has a rare “chimera” kitten — which has a face sporting two different colors split down the middle — that is currently available for adoption.

The unusual three-month-old female feline named Alice has a sweet disposition and is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to find her forever home, according to PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox.

“One half of her face is gray, and the other half is orange. She really is visually a very striking cat,” said Tarbox.

According to the press release issued by the Peninsula Humane Society, chimera cats are the result of having two sets of DNA fused by a pair of embryos early in their mother’s womb, making a chimera cat not unlike its own identical twin.

However, the kitten does have some additional health issues.

“Alice is a purr machine and a volunteer and staff favorite. She is also FIV positive (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus), so potential adopters should be aware of her medical condition and possible future veterinary expenses,” explained Tarbox. “Alice needs to be an indoor only cat and should either be the only cat in a household or be housed with other FIV positive cats. This special kitty needs a special home.”

The adoption fee for Alice is $120. Interested parties should call the PHS/SPCA at 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment. More information on the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is available on the organization’s website.