SALINAS (CBS SF) — While little Aylin Yolanda and Alfredo Antonio Trujillo will always have a special connection as twins, they each will be able to celebrate their birthdays on their own special day.

When their mother, Fatima Madrigal, went into labor the clock was counting down to midnight on New Year’s Eve. Little did she know what the next few hours would hold.

Aylin Yolanda entered the world exactly at midnight on Jan. 1, making her the first baby born at Natividad Medical Center and in Monterey County in 2022. But Alfredo Antonio was delivered first at 11:45 pm on Dec. 31, 2021.

They were born on different days, months and years. Hospital officials said the odds of such an occurrence was one in 2 million.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” Fatima said in hospital news release. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

The fraternal twins join three older siblings, two girls and a boy.

“This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career,” said Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad Medical Group and faculty at Natividad, in the news release. “It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!”