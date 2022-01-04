SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco is taking steps to keep essential services operating amid the surge in COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant, Mayor London Breed said Tuesday.

During a Tuesday morning virtual press conference, Breed said the city’s Department of Public Health was expanding COVID testing to more than 25,000 tests a week, nearly double the capacity from three weeks ago. Testing will prioritize disaster service workers and symptomatic individuals, as well as first responders and the most vulnerable, such as residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities. The tests will arrive in weekly deliveries starting mid-January.

“Right now we’re learning how to live with COVID,” said Breed. “The consequences today are not catastrophic. The good news is this variant is much less perilous than delta, but it is much more contagious.”

Breed said 81% of San Franciscans are vaccinated and 54% boosted; and while all city workers are vaccinated, the omicron variant is resulting in breakthrough infections, raising the prospect that staffers for the city’s essential services could be infected and need to stay home.

“It’s impacting our workforce, especially among frontline workers,” said Breed. “We saw this before our New Year’s Eve event, which we had to cancel because we did not have enough safety workers … San Francisco’s workforce is well-protected. We are prioritizing essential city services. Transit will be running, though we are asking for your patience. We’re not shutting anything down. We’re not closing any businesses. This is not 2020.”

While the city’s hospitalization rates are expected to be lower with the omicron surge, the sheer number of new infections means the demand for hospital beds is also coming at a time when more heathcare workers are getting infected because of high community spread.

We're in the middle of an Omicron surge in SF, with our average cases more than double last winter's peak.



Our hospitalizations are increasing, but they remain below previous levels and we have the capacity to handle the expected increase.



Here's where we are. pic.twitter.com/V9UUtsHiuy — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 4, 2022

The city’s health director Dr. Grant Colfax said the next few weeks would be critical in limiting the impact of the latest COVID surge and urged San Franciscans to lower their risk of exposure to help protect critical infrastructure.

“Get boosted – it’s not too late,” said Colfax. “And for goodness sake please, get vaccinated if you not have already done so.”

An average of 829 San Franciscans a day are contracting COVID-19 (as of December 27), which is more than double that of last winter’s peak at 373 cases per day.