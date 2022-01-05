MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) – Two people were arrested Wednesday after a pursuit stretching from Contra Costa County to Marin County ended in a crash in Mill Valley.
Around 4:10 p.m., officers were notified by the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office that they were pursuing a silver BMW possibly linked to the assault of an officer. Police said the pursuit began in the East Bay and included marked police vehicles and a helicopter.READ MORE: Powerball: $630 Million Winning Ticket Sold At 7-Eleven Store In Sacramento
After the BMW entered Mill Valley on Highway 101, police said the driver exited the freeway at Blithedale Avenue and headed towards downtown. The suspect vehicle then crashed into a Tesla at the intersection of Blitedale and Locust avenues, before striking a fence.
Police said the suspects then fled on foot into the surrounding neighborhood, with the pair entering backyards. The suspects then attempted to enter a home on Elm Avenue before they were scared off by a resident.READ MORE: UPDATE: Fremont Unified School District Apologizes For Long Waits To Distribute COVID-19 Test Kits
Officers, along with sheriff’s deputies from Marin and Contra Costa counties soon apprehended the suspects.
Police said the suspects were then taken back to Contra Costa County for processing. Their identities were not immediately available.MORE NEWS: COVID: San Jose Leaders Advance Booster Mandate For Indoor Events At City-Owned Facilities - 'There's No Benefit In Waiting'
A shelter in place for the neighborhood was lifted shortly before 5 p.m.