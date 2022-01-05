Curry Struggles, Warriors Score Season Low In Loss To MavsLuka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks celebrated before a ceremony to retire Dirk Nowitzki's number by beating cold-shooting Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 99-82 on Wednesday night.

Ticket Buying Frenzy For Klay Thompson's Return To Warriors Lineup; Courtside Seats Soar To Over $15,000Years of penned up anticipation over the return of Golden State star Klay Thompson to the Warriors lineup from injury has sent the resale value of courtside sets at the Chase Center skyrocketing to over $15,000 a seat for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jordan Poole Scores 32 Off Bench, Warriors Beat Heat, 115-108Jordan Poole scored 32 points, Andrew Wiggins added 22 points and a key driving dunk with 4:34 remaining on a quiet night for Stephen Curry, and the Golden State Warriors held off the undermanned Miami Heat 115-108 on Monday night.

Report: Sources Say Klay Thompson To Play With Warriors Against CavsSources close to the Golden State Warriors say after a two-year hiatus, Klay Thompson is expected to play with the team in their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday.