SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The nonprofit St. Vincent de Paul of San Francisco reported an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at two shelters in the city Wednesday.
The Division Circle Navigation Center on South Van Ness Avenue has had more than half of its 88 residents test positive as well as three staff members, while the Multi-Service Center South on Fifth Street has had 17 clients and nine staff members infected with the virus.READ MORE: COVID: More Than 600 SFUSD Teachers, Aides Out Amid Omicron Surge
“This one really surprised us,” Shari Wooldridge, executive director of the nonprofit, said in a statement. “It just suddenly flared at both shelters.”READ MORE: Body Found Inside Burned Vehicle in East Oakland
Officials with St. Vincent de Paul, which started in Paris and established its San Francisco chapter in 1860, said quarantine hotels are reaching capacity so the nonprofit is working with the city to find places for its clients to stay isolated after testing positive.MORE NEWS: Video: Brazen Thieves Break Into Home Garages in San Francisco
