SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Health officials extended the state’s indoor mask mandate to Feb. 15 Wednesday as they struggled to control a surging outbreak of the COVID omicron variant that has sent California’s positivity rate soaring over 21 percent and impacted businesses ranging from the airlines to your favorite neighborhood restaurant.

During a call with reporters, Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health and human services secretary, said he was concerned about the growing number of hospitalizations.

“The hospitals are doing what they’re supposed to do,” Ghaly said. “But we are concerned about the level of admissions.”

As of Wednesday, the state had 8,032 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a daily average of new cases now reaching 28,607 and a positivity rate 21.3 percent. Some California counties including Santa Clara have already reported patient counts higher than those during the delta variant surge last year.

Ghaly told reporters his office would reevaluate conditions in February to determine if another extension is needed.

Meanwhile in San Francisco, the St. Vincent de Paul on Wednesday reported an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at two shelters in the city.

The Division Circle Navigation Center on South Van Ness Avenue has had more than half of its 88 residents test positive as well as three staff members, while the Multi-Service Center South on Fifth Street has had 17 clients and nine staff members infected with the virus.

“This one really surprised us,” Shari Wooldridge, executive director of the nonprofit, said in a statement. “It just suddenly flared at both shelters.”

Hundreds of San Francisco Unified School District teachers and aides were out of school amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and Oakland Unified School District officials reported nearly 1,000 cases among students and staff.