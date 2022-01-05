SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Years of penned up anticipation over the return of Golden State star Klay Thompson to the Warriors lineup from injury has sent the resale value of courtside sets at the Chase Center skyrocketing to over $15,000 a seat for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thompson, one of the most feared shooters in the league, will be coming back after spending two years away from the game, rehabilitating first from a torn ACL and then a torn Achilles tendon.

Reuniting with ‘Splash Brother’ Steph Curry on a team already sporting the NBA’s best record has Warriors fans dreaming of another league title.

So while Golden State will carry a league best 29-7 record into a game at Dallas Wednesday night, it’s the game four days away that has captivated the thoughts of Warriors fans.

On Wednesday, the Stubhub resale market of Sunday game tickets was on a skyward trajectory. One pair of courtside seats were claimed at the lofty price of $15,442 apiece. Other courtside seats were quickly being purchased for $10,000 or more each.

The cheapest seats were a pair in upper section 12 in almost the last row in the arena for $216 a piece.

The fans aren’t the only ones anxious for Klay’s return. As Thompson strolled off the court after a pre-game shootaround before Monday night’s Heat game, he held up six fingers, for the days until his return, and the fans went wild.

Warriors star Draymond Green stood nearby, a smile across his face.

“The light at the end of the tunnel, you can see it,” Green said. “I was very excited to see him walking off, embracing that love. Holding his hands up. I’ve seen what he’s been through the last 2 1/2 years. It’s not pretty. And so for those fans to line up out there like that and show that support for him, you want that for him.”

Green continued: “He’s extremely excited and anxious to be back out there. You all (the media) are feeling the same way. We’re feeling the same way. This fan base is feeling the same way. Most importantly, the world of basketball is feeling the same exact way. Everybody is looking forward to Klay Thompson being back on the floor.”