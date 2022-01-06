BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — As a result of multiple COVID-19 cases arising at all city facilities, Brentwood’s city manager Thursday issued an emergency order closing all facilities to the public until further notice, effective Friday.

Brentwood city manager Tim Ogden issued the emergency order and announced it late Thursday afternoon.

The closures include City Hall, police headquarters and the Municipal Services Center. All three will be closed to the public without an appointment. Ogden said city staff will staff the facilities at a minimum, with most employees working remotely from home.

The city’s community center and senior activity center will be closed to the public, Ogden added. At the direction of Bruce Mulder, Brentwood’s parks and recreation director, specified programming at the community center and the senior activity center will be canceled. And, for now, no new rental reservations for the facilities will be taken for the remainder of January. Current rental reservations will be honored, unless participants fail to follow all reservation guidelines and/or Mulder determines that there is insufficient staff available to host the reservation.

Outdoor programming will continue at his discretion, in consultation with the city’s emergency services director.

The city’s website will be updated Friday morning with more information about city services as city officials manage the health situation.

