OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland Unified School District has reportedly warned parents that some teachers may stage what they described as an “illegal sickout” on Friday, as school districts across the Bay Area face staffing shortages during the COVID-19 omicron surge.

“We need to be clear: this action – at whichever schools it occurs – is likely to significantly disrupt basic operation and instruction and will negatively impact the safety of students,” said the note, which was obtained by Doug Sovern of KCBS Radio.

District officials said they did not know how many teachers would be involved or which schools would be impacted. The Oakland Education Association, which represents the teachers, has not sanctioned the potential sickout.

Correction: I'm told tomorrow's potential sickout is *not* sanctioned by the @OaklandEA union. A group of teachers is planning it, according to OUSD, but it's not organized by their union. https://t.co/epzXOnRAgu — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) January 6, 2022

The district also pushed back on claims that schools are unsafe during the omicron surge, noting that most people in the district are vaccinated, masks are required, HEPA air filters are in classrooms and regular testing is available.

Earlier this week, OUSD touted a mass COVID-19 testing effort involving the distribution of tens of thousands of home test kits along with the operation of test sites during the holidays. District officials said the effort helped identify nearly 1,000 cases among students, staff and community members before classes resumed on Monday.

The potential sickout in Oakland comes as some teachers in the San Francisco Unified School District threatened a sickout over COVID-19 safety measures on Thursday.

“You need to talk about the teachers. You need to act like you care about the teachers,” Rori Abernethy, who organized the action, told KPIX 5.

It was not immediately known how many SFUSD teachers participated.