SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Investigators were searching Thursday for the driver of a white full size cargo van who fled after fatally striking a bicyclist on Old Bayshore Highway.
San Jose police said the incident took place at approximately 6:16 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Old Bayshore and Queens Lane. Officers responded to a call of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.
The preliminary investigation has revealed that a white full size cargo van was traveling southbound on Queens Lane approaching Old Bayshore. The van made a left turn onto eastbound Old Bayshore and collided with a bicyclist, who was riding in the westbound lanes.
The bicyclist — an adult male — was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Shortly after arriving, he succumbed to his injuries.
Vehicle fled the scene. Witnesses have described it as an early 2000’s white full size cargo van with a roof rack.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after they confirm the victim's identity and notify next of kin.
Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.