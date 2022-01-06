WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Biden marked one year since the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol with a fiery speech at the site of the insurrection, rebuking the violence and former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overthrow the 2020 election that made Mr. Biden president.

“We will make sure the will of the people is heard,” Biden said in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall. “That the battle prevails, not violence. That the authority of this nation will always be peacefully transferred. I believe the power of the presidency is to unite this nation, to lift us up, not tear us apart.”

Biden warned that democracy is at risk, asking, “Are we going to be a nation that lives by the light of the truth but in the shadow of lies?”

Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking earlier, said the assault reflected the “fragility of democracy.”