PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Police in Pleasanton on Thursday afternoon arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles, according to authorities.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., Pleasanton police dispatch received an alert regarding a truck that had been stolen in East Palo Alto. Officers soon spotted the vehicle traveling westbound on Bernal Avenue approaching I-680.

When officers initiated a traffic stop, the driver refused to pull over and sped onto northbound I-680. Officers pursued until the suspect began driving recklessly on the right shoulder of the freeway. Concerned about the threat the driver’s actions posed to public safety, officers terminated the pursuit in the area of West Las Positas Boulevard.

When officers exited at Stoneridge Drive, they saw that the stolen vehicle had been involved in a collision with a second vehicle, a white four-door Audi. The occupants of Audi were not seriously injured.

The female suspect driving the stolen truck fled from the scene of the hit-and-run collision, but Pleasanton officers found the suspect hiding in the bushes at a nearby Park & Ride parking lot about ten minutes later and were able to capture and arrest her.

The suspect was later identified as 30-year-old Sophia Ornelas from San Jose. She was later booked at Santa Rita Jail for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading, and felony hit-and-run.

Per Pleasanton Police Department’s policy, California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (925) 931-5100.