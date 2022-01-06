HERCULES (KPIX) — Parents and teachers in the West Contra Costa Unified School District have mixed reaction on the plan by the district to close schools Friday and Monday to thoroughly clean its campuses and allow people to recover from the virus.

“I think it’s good that they’re taking safety precautions, you know, trying to keep everyone safe,” said Hercules Middle School parent Darin Loo. “I think it’s good to try out two days first and see how it goes.”

“I have my concerns, yes, so we just stay at home,” said another parent who was not identified. “I think it needs to be shut down longer but what can you do?”

“So to be in a situation where this [omicron] variant is crushing our school system is upsetting,” said United Teachers of Richmond president Marissa Glidden.

The teachers union worries that with so many students and teachers missing school right now, two days may not be enough.

“We had parents coming to our office to get test kits because the schools don’t have them so this is a mess, frankly,” said county supervisor John Gioia.

Gioia said his office gave out 1,600 tests over two days but was unable to meet the need from the community.

When asked if he thought the district would be in a safe spot by Tuesday to bring kids back into the classroom, Gioia replied, “I don’t see there is enough tests and masks, N95 masks, available to adequately address the needs at schools.”

The district did not return our requests for an interview today. It did tell families to prepare for school reopening on Tuesday by getting tested before then. But since the district is closed on Monday, three of its testing sites will not be available to the community.