DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a bull Thursday in a rural field after it was believed it have killed a local rancher.
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a field just west of the 2300 block of Bixler Road about a half-mile south of Point of Timber Road around noon on reports of a man down.
When they arrived, they were confronted by an aggressive bull. Sheriff’s deputies and county animal-control officers were called to the scene.
When the bull approached first responders attending to the injured man, a shot was fired to drive it away. When it didn't respond and continued to be aggressive, deputies shot the bull.
The man was declared dead at the scene.
His name was not released pending next-of-kin notification. The coroner’s office will determined the man’s cause of death.
"It is believed that the bull may have attacked the rancher," said Steve Aubert, a fire marshal public information officer with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
Deputies were investigating the incident.