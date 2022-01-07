Klay Thompson Frenzy Soars; Courtside Tickets For Sunday's Return Climb To Over $70,000As the minutes tick down to Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson's anticipated return to the court after 2 1/2 years of an injury-forced absence, ticket prices continued to soar into the stratosphere Friday with a pair of courtside seats being offered on a popular resale site for more than $70,000.

Pelicans Beat Depleted Warriors 101-96The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Curry Struggles, Warriors Score Season Low In Loss To MavsLuka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks celebrated before a ceremony to retire Dirk Nowitzki's number by beating cold-shooting Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 99-82 on Wednesday night.

Ticket Buying Frenzy For Klay Thompson's Return To Warriors Lineup; Courtside Seats Soar To Over $15,000Years of penned up anticipation over the return of Golden State star Klay Thompson to the Warriors lineup from injury has sent the resale value of courtside sets at the Chase Center skyrocketing to over $15,000 a seat for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.