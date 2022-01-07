VALLEJO (CBS SF) – City officials in Vallejo announced Friday that City Hall would be closed to the public for several weeks, joining other Bay Area communities that have closed facilities due to the COVID-19 omicron surge.

According to a city statement, the closure will begin Monday and continue through February 28.

City Hall services will only be held by phone, online or by virtual appointment. Drop boxes will be available for multiple departments, including housing, planning, building, public works and water billing. Boxes will also be available for those serving legal papers and for the submitting of claims.

While City Hall is closed, officials said City Council, board and commission meetings will take place in a hybrid format in the meantime. While the city urges online participation, the public would be allowed to attend, with masks required at all times.

The City Council is expected to consider a proposal returning back to Zoom meetings on Tuesday.

Along with City Hall, the public lobby of Vallejo Police Department headquarters will also be closed through the end of February.

Other Bay Area cities have closed their city halls during the surge, including Brentwood and Redwood City. Meanwhile, officials in Hayward announced their City Hall would be closed on Fridays through the end of January, citing the surge.