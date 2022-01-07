KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

FAMILY FUN: EXPLORATORIUM

Connect, play and get inspired in the glow of luminous sculptures large and small as eight esteemed artists turn up the radiance at San Francisco’s Pier 15. Then expand your mind and curiosity in the seeing and reflections gallery. The exhibits run through Jan 30th.

exploratorium.edu/glow

MUSIC: ELTON & DUA LUPA

“Cold Cold Heart” remixed

Elton John and Dua Lupa have just released a remix of their monster hit. The song topped the charts around the world over the holidays in 20 countries, has been streamed more than 10 million times and gave Elton his first chart-topping song in 16 years. The video is available now to view for free via YouTube.

eltonjohn.com

FESTIVAL : BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY

Tickets on sale Tuesday

The Bay Area’s first taste of summer returns over Memorial Day weekend. The highly-popular music food and culinary festival brings top chefs and music makers together for hijinx on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage. The headliners and music artists for the 3-day festival will be announced Monday; tickets will go on sale Tuesday. The culinary lineup to be announced at a later date. See you at the Napa County Fairgrounds over Memorial weekend. It will be as EPIC as ever and I will be there manning the WS Culinary Stage.

bottlerocknapavalley.com

EVENT: MONSTER TRUCKS

Sat 7 pm & Sun 3 pm

Monster Jams comes to Oakland Arena and it’s all about these amazing motorized beasts on wheels. Pre-show on both days fans can get up close and personal with their fave monster trucks. All COVID protocols will be in place. Check the website for more.

monsterjam.com/en-US/events/oakland-ca/jan-08-2022-jan-09-2022

EAT: SOCIALITE CRAFT KITCHEN

Wednesday to Sunday Lunch & Dinner

A new restaurant on the SF waterfront pays homage through cocktails to beloved & iconic locals (Harvey Milk, Rosalie Stern among them) & Mr. San Francisco, the recently departed Harry Denton.

🍸The Harry Denton: Ferrand 1840 cognac, Blanco vermouth, Grenadine, Lemon & Egg white.

On the menu now at the inviting bar at The Socialite on Brannan & Embarcadero. Try out the cocktails during the social hour or anytime during opening hours. Enjoy the interview with Chef Larry Feck & lead bartender Andy Sedano at KCBS Radio.

thesocialitekitchen.com

READ: SITTING DOWN WITH THE STARS

Now available

Former SF Chronicle columnist Ruthe Stein invites you to read her new book featuring interviews with 100 Hollywood legends. From locals Don Johnson to Robin Williams, to new stars Jennifer Hudson to Justin Timberlake, to legends like Michael Caine and Shirley MacLaine. This delicious read is literally bursting at the spine with stars and a must-read for anyone who loves film and Stein quite clearly does. Her interviews almost always reveal something new and in each case, she takes you there, to the moment the star arrives: out of a limo like Whitney Houston, into hotel rooms and onto red carpets. I highly recommend this wonderful read and to quote Jeffrey M. Anderson: “Full of wonderful moments with stars at their most human.”

grizzlypeakpress.com/sittingdown

MUSIC: CHRIS BOTTI AT SF JAZZ

Friday 7 pm

Saturday 9:30 pm

Sunday 3 pm

Musician Chris Botti showcases his impressive skills as a trumpeter and bandleader in a five-day run of shows at SF JAZZ. He put together a wickedly impressive roster of jazz artists:

Lee Pearson, drums

Reggie Hamilton, bass

Leonardo Amuedo, guitar

Holger Marjamaa, piano

Chad Lefkowitz-Brown, saxophone

Caroline Campbell, violin

Sy Smith, Jonathan Johnson and Veronica Swift each in unique vocal performances.

Get tickets now for this current run of shows through Sunday. You’ll be jazz hands glad that you did.

sfjazz.org/tickets/productions/chris-botti-2122/

Please email ideas to: liampmayclem@gmail.com

Follow me on social: @liammayclem