SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Officers arrested a man in San Bruno following a robbery and attempted robbery from separate businesses, San Bruno police said.

The first incident happened on Thursday at around 1 p.m. on the 1200 block of El Camino Real just north of Sneath Lane. Officers responded to a report of a theft of a touchscreen tablet from a business where store employees said the man had brandished a pointed, metal tool at them before fleeing the store with the tablet.

A short time later, officers responded to another report of a man attempting to steal a portable speaker from a store on the 1100 block of El Camino Real. Employees told police the suspect, while attempting to steal the speaker, had yanked the speaker box away from a worker, causing a minor injury to the worker. The suspect then dropped the speaker box and fled, police said.

Officers determined the same person was involved in both incidents. The suspect was found at the San Bruno BART station and arrested him without incident, police said.

The stolen tablet was found with the suspect along with additional suspected stolen property. Police booked the suspect, a 31-year-old San Francisco man, into the San Mateo County Jail for charges of robbery, attempted robbery, and an unrelated arrest warrant.